6,500 People Affected By Kildare Boil Water Notice, Must Continue To Do So Until Further Notice.

6,500 people whose homes are served by the Rathangan Public Water Supply must continue to boil their water, until further notice.

The boil water advisory was imposed by Irish Water and Kildare County Council, on HSE advice,on July 16th.

There is an issue with the disinfection process at the Water Treatment Plant, which has led to inadequate chlorination of the public water supply.

Areas impacted include: Rathangan; Tullylost; Ellistown; parts of Monasterevin; parts of Kildare Town and surrounding areas.

Irish Water, speaking to Kfm on Thursday, confirmed the "immediate" problem has been resolved, and it is awaiting completion of an audit by the Environmental Protection Agency.