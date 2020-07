Kildare childcare facilities have been allocated a combined €362,000 under the Covid-19 Capital Grant.

This fund, operated by the Dept. of Children, is designed to enable childcare settings to re-open.

Every one of Kildare's applicants, 104, in all, were successful in winning grant aid.

That's up to July 17th.

The Dept. notes that, nationally, " There are still a number of applications at draft stage which applicants have not yet submitted".