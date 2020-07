Over €4.7 million has been paid out to firms in Kildare under the Restart Grant scheme.

As of July 17th, the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, says 1,253 companies in the county have applied for funding.

Of those, 1,013 Kildare firms have already received their grant.

Nationally, the 42,766 firms have applied for the Restart Grant scheme and €115 million has been paid out.