Kildare needs a dry hostel for women, according to a local councillor.

Sinn Fein Athy Cllr., Noel Connolly, wants Kildare County Council to support "the provision of a dry hostel for women not accompanied by children" in the county.

Furthermore, he say, the says KCC should agree "to work towards the provision of same as soon as possible; within the county of Kildare"

The motion will be heard before the July meeting of Kildare County Council on Monday.