K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Parts Of Athy-Newbridge Local Link Bus Service Suspended Because Of Collision.

: 07/24/2020 - 15:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
local_link_kildare_south_dublin_logo.png

 In Kfm traffic and travel news,

Local Link Kildare South Dublin is advising of changes to its  Athy/Newbridge (Route 883) service.

A collision on the Kildangan to Kilberry road means "we are unable to service Kilberry until further notice."

 

 
 
 
 
 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!