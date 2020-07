The Health Minister says he 'doesn't know' if proposed cuts to voluntary disability services are going ahead.

Stephen Donnelly and his predecessor Simon Harris both said the 20 million euro cuts would be reversed following the outbreak of COVID-19.

However in the Dail today, Minister Donnelly was non-committal on whether the cuts would go ahead.

Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall says he needs to get clarity on the situation now:

File image: Stephen Donnelly/RollingNews