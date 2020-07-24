K Drive

Ryanair Announce New Route To Greece.

07/24/2020
Ciara Plunkett
greece.jpg

Ryanair has announced a new route from Dublin to Greece.

The airline will fly to the island of Santorini from August 17th twice a week.

Greece is on the green list of countries Irish passengers can travel to without having to restrict movements after returning home.

 

 

