121 Defence Forces Families In Receipt Of The Working Family Payment.

121 Defence Forces families are in receipt of social welfare payments in order to make ends meet.

That's according to Kildare Senator, Mark Wall, following reciept of a reply to a Parliamentary Question.

These families are in receipt of benefits such as the Working Family Payment.

An Independent Commission on the Defence Forces will be established before the end of this year, to report within 12 months.

Senator Wall says “While I welcome the establishment of the Commission, it is important that the Government do not use the Commission as an excuse to kick the can down the road on pay and conditions for the Defence forces.

“It is absolutely disgraceful that anyone wearing the uniform of the state should have to live in poverty."