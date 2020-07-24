K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

121 Defence Forces Families In Receipt Of The Working Family Payment.

: 07/24/2020 - 16:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
defence_forces_ireland_badge.jpg

121 Defence Forces families are in receipt of social welfare payments in order to make ends meet.

That's according to Kildare Senator, Mark Wall, following reciept of a reply to a Parliamentary Question.

These families are in receipt of benefits such as the Working Family Payment.

An Independent Commission on the Defence Forces will be established before the end of this year, to report within 12 months.

Senator Wall says “While I welcome the establishment of the Commission, it is important that the Government do not use the Commission as an excuse to kick the can down the road on pay and conditions for the Defence forces.

“It is absolutely disgraceful that anyone wearing the uniform of the state should have to live in poverty."

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!