An Bord Pleanala Publishes Agenda For Hearing On Drehid Landfill

: 08/24/2018 - 07:41
Author: Laura Donnelly
an_bord_pleanala.jpg

An Bord Pleanala has published the agenda for its two-day oral hearing on the Drehid Landfill.

The facility is owned and operated by Bord na Mona, which wants to increase the volume of waste accepted at the site.

The hearing will open with a statement from the planning authority's inspector, followed by Bord na Mona.

Submissions made by members of the public and other stakeholders will be discussed, and observers and elected representatives may also address the hearing.

The hearing takes place at the Johnstown Estate Hotel in Enfield, beginning at 10am on Monday, September 10th.

The agenda is available here

 

 

