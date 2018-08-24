Listen Live Logo

Emergency Roadworks Take Place In Kildare Today

: 08/24/2018 - 07:42
Author: Laura Donnelly
In Kfm traffic and travel news,

Emergency roadworks will take place on the Kildare to Nurney Road today.

They are in effect North of Mullane Cross for today, only.

The road is closed until 7pm this evening.

Diversions are in place via Walterstown Cross.

 

