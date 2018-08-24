Listen Live Logo

Garda Inquiry Launched After Man's Stabbing In Tullamore.

: 08/24/2018 - 09:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardaí are investigating after a man was stabbed in Tullamore last night.

Investigators say it happened at a licensed premises on Church Street at around 20 past nine.

One man was injured in the incident and is being treated at the Midlands Regional Hospital.

The Garda investigation is ongoing.

 

 

