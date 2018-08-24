Listen Live Logo

Listen: Study Recommends A New Boardwalk Across The River Liffey In Celbridge.

: 08/24/2018 - 18:01
Author: Ciara Plunkett
celbridge_sign.jpg

A feasibility study recommends a boardwalk across the River Liffey  in Celbridge.

The report was commissioned by the National Transport Authority, and compiled by Clifton Scannell and Emerson Associates.

It was presented to councillors of the Celbridge/Leixlip Municipal District at Kildare County Council today.

The study also suggests traffic should be prevented from turning up the Hazelhatch Road in an effort to alleviate traffic delays and congestion.

Councillors of the Celbridge/Leixlip MD will hold more meetings on the study, and they may suggest amendments to it.

Thereafter, it will be public on public display, and submissions from members of the public and other stakeholders will be invited.

KCC may hold a public consultation on the recommendations of the study.

Labour Cllr. Kevin Byrne is Cathaoirleach of the Celbridge/Leixlip Municipal District.

frikevin.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Cathaoirleach Byrne spoke to Ciara Plunkett in more detail on the study:

celbridge_bridge-.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

