Over 570 Children Waiting For Assessment in Kildare/West Wicklow

: 08/24/2019 - 09:33
Author: Eoin Beatty
hse_logo.jpg

 

Over 570 children are on the waiting list for a first assessment for speech and language therapy in an HSE area which includes Kildare.

The HSE has revealed that 574 children in the West Wicklow and Kildare region are waiting for an initial assessment.

The longest wait time is 34 weeks.

A further 117 children are waiting for a first treatment after their assessment.

Kildare is part of a community healthcare area which includes Dublin South and West Wicklow. 

A total of 6,480 children in this area are waiting for speech and language assessments and treatments.

The overall figure was released by the HSE in a written reply to a parliamentary question from Dublin South West TD Sean Crowe

