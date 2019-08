The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the family of a Longford man killed in the US.

Ciaran O'Boyle appeared to fall from a height in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday night, and was pronounced dead in a local hospital.

Police say the investigation doesn't appear to be criminal, and a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Longford Councillor PJ Reilly's expressing his condolences to the 22-year-old's family: