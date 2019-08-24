Saturday Favourites

Disruption To Water Supply In Parts Of Sallins and Surrounding Areas.

: 08/24/2019 - 12:39
Author: Eoin Beatty
There are reports of a water outage in parts of Sallins this afternoon and the surrounding areas.

Irish Water say they are aware of the disruption and are currently investigating the reports in Sallins, Clane, Donadea and surrounding areas.
 
 

