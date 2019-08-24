Temporary Closure of Roads on M7 Westbound J11-J12 Tonight.

The M7 Westbound (Overnight Closures) between Junction 11 (M7/M9 Diverge) and Junction 12 (Newbridge)

Dates of the closure: Hours of Closure:

Saturday/Sunday 24 to 25 August 2019 9.00p.m. to 08.00a.m.

Sunday/Monday 25 to 26 August 2019 9.00p.m. to 06.30a.m.

These closures are required to facilitate the resurfacing of the pavement.

It is expected that the works will take only one night but an additional closure has been booked in case of unforeseen delays and/or poor weather.

Diversion route:

Divert from the M7 at Junction 11 (M7/M9 diverge), continue along the M9 until Junction 2 (Kilcullen). Traffic should take a left turn at the top of the slip road and proceed towards Kilcullen, using the R448, until the junction with the R413. Traffic should take a left turn at the traffic lights and proceed along the R413, rejoining the M7 Motorway at M7 Junction 12 (Newbridge) using the westbound merge slip ramp.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the council and An Garda Síochána.

Emergency access will be allowed at all times.