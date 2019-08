A blind Irish ultra-runner has been told she can't represent her country in a World Championship race - because of her disability.

Sinéad Kane became eligible for selection after running over 204 kilometres in 24 hours - but was told afterwards she wouldn't be going forward because she runs with a guide.

The Cork based athlete who's already run 7 marathons in 7 continents in 7 days, says a guide doesn't provide any advantage to a runner, other than allowing them to run safely.