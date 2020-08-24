The Eleven To Two Show

Investigations Continue In To Woman's Death In Leitrim Yesterday.

: 08/24/2020 - 09:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A post mortem is due to get und way this morning following the sudden death of a woman in Leitrim yesterday morning.

The woman, who was aged in her 30s, died shortly before 6am near Leitrim Marina.

The results of the post mortem, will determine the course of investigation.

 

 

