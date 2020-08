Gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour and heavy rain can be expected in parts of the country over the coming days.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Connacht, Donegal, Cork, Kerry and Waterford will take effect from midnight and run until midnight tomorrow.

Up to 50mm of rain's likely in places.

A Status Yellow alert for strong winds will also be in place for Munster and Wexford from 6am until 7pm tomorrow.

