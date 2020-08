The government's been labelled 'chaotic and incompetent' by the Sinn Fein leader.

It comes as the Taoiseach prepares to ask the Ceann Comhairle, Kildare South's Seán O'Fearghail, to recall the Dail earlier than the scheduled.

However, the government wants to wait until schools reopen.

Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou Mc Donald believes the Dail should be sitting this week:

File image: Mary Lou McDonald/RollingNews