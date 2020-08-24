"High Risk" Created By High Number Of Children In Kildare/West Wicklow/South Dublin Without Social Workers.

The high number of children in the Dublin South West/Kildare/West Wicklow area who have not been allocated a social worker is a “high risk”.

The audit was released to The Irish Times under the Freedom of Information Act.

The assessment was conducted during the first quarter of the year.

The Irish Times reports that it shows 1,210 unallocated cases in the region.

82 of these are high priority.

The audit, according to The Irish Times, attributed this to "the consistently high number of staff vacancies”, with 43 posts unfilled"