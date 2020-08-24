Dept. Of Enterprise Wants To Hear From Kildare Firms On The Kind Of Supports They Need.

Kildare firms are being asked to tell government what kind of supports they need.

Localised restrictions in Kildare, due on end on August 23rd, were extended for two weeks from August 21st, because of the number of Covid 19 cases here.

and on LEO Kildare website here . Additional supports, including uplift in the Restart Grant Plus, were announced on Friday; full information here

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation is asking businesses in Kildare to outline the kind of additional supports they require.

The survey is here and the deadline is 5pm on August 25th.

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews