The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Dept. Of Enterprise Wants To Hear From Kildare Firms On The Kind Of Supports They Need.

: 08/24/2020 - 10:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leo_varadkar_headshot_09_03_20_rollingnews.jpg
Kildare firms are being asked to tell government what kind of supports they need.
 
Localised restrictions in Kildare, due on end on August 23rd, were extended for two weeks from August 21st, because of the number of Covid 19 cases here.
 
Additional supports, including uplift in the Restart Grant Plus, were announced on Friday; full information  here and on LEO Kildare website here.
 
Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation is asking businesses in Kildare to outline the kind of additional supports they require.

The survey is here and the deadline is 5pm on August 25th.

 

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!