Listen: Indications Are That Covid 19 Infection Rates In Kildare Are Starting To Stabilize.

The Minister for Health and the Acting Chief Medical Offier have held a meeting with elected representatives in Kildare, following the extension of localised Covid 19 restrictions here.

They were scheduled to end on August 23rd, but were extended for two weeks from August 21st..

Independent Cllr., Padraig McEvoy, was among the Kildare representatives attending the Zoom meeting.

Speaking to Kfm Radio, he says there was "some indication" infection rates in the county are starting to stabilize.

Cllr McEvoy was Clem Ryan's guest on Kildare Today:

Stock image: Pixabay