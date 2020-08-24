K Drive

Listen: Kildare Local Enteprise Office Launches Specialist Mentoring Supports.

08/24/2020
Ciara Plunkett
kildare_local_enterprise_office.jpg

Kildare Local Enterprise Office has launched a mentoring programme in response to the extension of Covid 19 restrictions in the county.

Its part of a suite of new measures announed by the Dept. of Business, Enterprise and Innovation on friday.

The Restart Grant top-up is 20%, bringing the new minimum grant to €5,600 and the maximum grant to €35,000.  

A virtual ‘Sustaining Business’ open day will be held this week, and marketing grants of up to €2,500 are available.

Jacqui McNabb is Head of Enterprise at Kildare LEO.

Speaking to Kildare Today, she says the mentoring programme is vital

monmcnabb.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

