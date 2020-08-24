K Drive

Listen: European Commission Ask Hogan To Further Clarify Galway Golf Dinner.

: 08/24/2020 - 12:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
phil_hogan_eu_ag_commissioner_26_04_18_rollingnews.jpg

The European Commission has asked Phil Hogan to further explain his actions around the controversial Galway golf dinner.

The Trade Commissioner submitted a detailed report to the President last night, as requested.

Ursula von der Leyden has read the report and asked for further clarifications.

She is reported to have decribed "traffic incidents", such as Mr. Hogan's being pulled over in Kildare for mobile phone use while driving as a "local matter".

It comes as Mr Hogan faces calls to resign, including from a Government Minister.

European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Dana Spinant says its important more detail is provided.

monhogan12.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Phil Hogan/RollingNews

