Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Covid 19 Test Centre Opens At Punchestown Today.

: 08/24/2020 - 15:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
punchestown_aerial_view.jpg

A new Covid 19 testing facility is expected to become operational this afternoon.

It is being managed by  by Naas firm, Enfer Labs

The centre has been installed at the Event Centre at Punchestown.

Racecourse Manager, Conor O'Neill, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

He says this is a drive-thru centre.

monconorlunch.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!