County Kildare Chamber says firms need cash, not low cost loans.

The organisation says over 1,200 jobs were lost in Kildare during the first two weeks of localised lockdown.

Restrictions here have been extended for another two weeks.

The government has announced a suite of support for Kildare firms, which CKC says is a "rehash" of earlier measures.

Chamber CEO, Allan Shine, says the €1 million marketing fund for the county should be redirected.