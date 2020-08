Concerns are being raised about the number of staff vacancies at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

The HSE says 20 midwifery posts have been vacant for between 3 and 12 months.

And 30 other posts throughout the hospital, including a Director of Nursing, have yet to be filled.

Kildare South Sinn Fein TD, Patricia Ryan, says long-standing vacancies create issues for patients, and staff.