Inquiry In to Bullying Allegations At The Defence Forces Training School Underway.

Independent.ie is reporting that an independent investigation into bullying allegations in the Defence Forces cadet school at the Curragh camp is underway.

The inquiry began following a protected disclosure, made by a "more senior officer" to former defence minister Paul Kehoe.

He appointed a senior counsel to examine the complaints.

Independent.ie reports that the Department of Defence, confirmed an investigation. "The minister has appointed a senior counsel to review matters pertaining to the conduct of training in the cadet school,"

"The review is under way and therefore the matters remain confidential. The minister has no further comment to make," she added.