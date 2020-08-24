Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Inquiry In to Bullying Allegations At The Defence Forces Training School Underway.

: 08/24/2020 - 16:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
defence_forces_ireland_badge.jpg

Independent.ie is reporting that an independent investigation into bullying allegations in the Defence Forces cadet school at the Curragh camp is underway.

The inquiry began following a protected disclosure, made by a "more senior officer" to former defence minister Paul Kehoe.

He appointed a senior counsel to examine the complaints.

Independent.ie reports that the Department of Defence, confirmed an investigation. "The minister has appointed a senior counsel to review matters pertaining to the conduct of training in the cadet school,"
"The review is under way and therefore the matters remain confidential. The minister has no further comment to make," she added.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!