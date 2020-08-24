Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: European Affairs Minister Asks EC President To Sack Phil Hogan

: 08/24/2020 - 22:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ursula_von_der_leyen_1_via_wikipedia.jpg

The European Affairs Minister has called on the President of the European Commission to ask Phil Hogan to resign.

Junior Minister Thomas Byrne says the Trade Commissioner has damaged confidence in the European Union.

President Ursula Von Der Leyen says she needs further clarifications surrounding his statements over the past couple of day, which the Commissioner is now providing.

She is reported to have decribed "traffic incidents", such as Mr. Hogan's being pulled over in Kildare for mobile phone use while driving as a "local matter".

Deputy Byrne says Phil Hogan has not fully explained himself.

newstalk2108366.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

These people in Kildare, which is currently locked down, say Phil Hogan should be sacked.

newstalk212971.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Ursula von der Leyen  via Wikipedia

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!