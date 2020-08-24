Listen: European Affairs Minister Asks EC President To Sack Phil Hogan

The European Affairs Minister has called on the President of the European Commission to ask Phil Hogan to resign.

Junior Minister Thomas Byrne says the Trade Commissioner has damaged confidence in the European Union.

President Ursula Von Der Leyen says she needs further clarifications surrounding his statements over the past couple of day, which the Commissioner is now providing.

She is reported to have decribed "traffic incidents", such as Mr. Hogan's being pulled over in Kildare for mobile phone use while driving as a "local matter".

Deputy Byrne says Phil Hogan has not fully explained himself.

These people in Kildare, which is currently locked down, say Phil Hogan should be sacked.

File image: Ursula von der Leyen via Wikipedia