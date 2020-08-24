Listen Live Logo

Supreme Court Orders Inquiry In To Judge Seamus Woulfe's Attendance At Oireachtas Golf Society Dinner.

: 08/24/2020 - 22:59
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Supreme Court's ordered an investigation into Judge Seamus Woulfe's attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner last Wednesday.

The review will examine whether Mr Woulfe should have accepted the invitation to dinner -- or indeed attended the preceding golf event with TDs and senators at all.

It will also look at whether he had a duty to leave the hotel when he saw how many people had gathered there.

Ms Justice Susan Denham will lead the probe -- and will get down to business straight away.

It's only a month since Mr Woulfe was appointed to the court.

