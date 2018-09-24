Gardai Investigating The Kerry Babies Case Are Conducting Door-To-Door Inquiries On Valentia Island.

Gardai investigating the Kerry Babies case have begun carrying out door to door inquiries on Valentia Island.

It's part of a cold case review into the 1984 investigation into the death of a newborn baby - found in Cahersiveen.

Baby John - who was found on White Strand in April of 1984 - had been stabbed several times.

The mystery surrounding what happened to him has never been solved and in January of this year Gardai announced a cold case review of the investigation.

Today's door to door inquiries form part of that.

