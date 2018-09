Kildare County Council has been awarded an additional €300,000 in funding for the Community Enhancement Programme

The scheme was initially unveiled in May, and aims to disadvantaged communities by providing capital grants to community groups.

KCC's allocation at that time was €148,000.

The top-up by means that some applications made in Kildare in May, which were not funded or not fully funded, may be accorded monies.

Anthony Lawlor is a Fine Gael Kildare Senator.