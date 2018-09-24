K Drive

Kildare County Council Votes Not To Nominate A Candidate For The Presidential Election.

: 09/24/2018 - 13:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
breaking_news_2.jpg

Kildare County Council has voted not to nominate any candidate to contest the presidential election.

It held a special meeting on the matter earlier this afternoon.

Only one motion was on the agenda: the nomination of journalist, Gemma O'Doherty.

It was lodged by Ind. Cllr. Fiona McLoughlin Healy

At the council meeting, Ms. O'Doherty received 1 vote; Sarah Louise Mulligan go two votes.

22 councillors voted in favour of "no nomination".

Already on the ticket are Sean Gallagher, Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Senator Joan Freeman and Sinn Fein MEP Liadh Ni Riada and Michael D. Higgins.

The election will take place on Friday, October 26th.
 

