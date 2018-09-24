Hyland is U20 Footballer of the Year; O'Neill, Dempsey, Barrett, McLoughlin & Masterson on Team of the Year

Kildare GAA’s Jimmy Hyland named EirGrid U20 Football Player of the Year 2018

Top 20 players from the EirGrid GAA Football U20 All-Ireland Championship honoured

EirGrid, proud sponsors of the U20 All-Ireland Football Championship, can today reveal through the ‘EirGrid 20 U20 Awards’ details of the top 20 players of this year’s competition. In addition, Jimmy Hyland of Kildare GAA has been awarded the 2018 EirGrid U20 Player of the Year.

These awards, now in their fourth year, are run by EirGrid to recognise the outstanding talent at this age grade. The Gaelic Writers Association selected the top 20 players of the Championship with the EirGrid U20 Player of the Year chosen through a public vote.

This year, the three nominees for the EirGrid U20 Player of the Year were Kildare duo Jimmy Hyland and Aaron Masterson and Mayo’s Ryan O’ Donoghue. Fans casted their vote on the official GAA Twitter page. Jimmy Hyland from Kildare took the title, receiving a total of 593 votes.

Kildare made history this year by not only claiming the EirGrid U20 Leinster title, but by capturing the inaugural U20 All-Ireland title. Their efforts have been reflected with six players from this panel selected as recipients of the ‘EirGrid 20 U20 Awards’. (Aaron O’Neil, Mark Dempsey, Mark Barrett, Aaron Masterson, Jimmy Hyland and Brian McLoughlin).

All-Ireland finalists Mayo have four players included (Patrick O’Malley, Paul Lambert, Cathal Horan and Ryan O’Donoghue) with three coming from Ulster champions Derry (Oisin McWilliams, Callum Brown and Ben McCarron). Kerry also have three recipients (Stefan Okunbor, Daniel O’Brien and Diarmuid O’Connor) of the award. Dublin, who reached the Leinster final, are represented by Nathan Doran, while Roscommon’s Cian McKeon, Armagh’s Ross McQuillan and Cork’s Chris Óg Jones have received an award for their impressive efforts in the provincial Championship.

EirGrid 20 U20’s

Goalkeepers

Aaron O'Neill (Kildare)

Patrick O'Malley (Mayo)

Defenders

Mark Dempsey (Kildare)

Mark Barrett (Kildare)

Paul Lambert (Mayo)

Cathal Horan (Mayo)

Stefan Okunbor (Kerry)

Daniel O'Brien (Kerry)

Nathan Doran (Dublin)

Midfielders

Aaron Masterson (Kildare)

Diarmuid O'Connor (Kerry)

Oisin McWilliams (Derry)

Forwards