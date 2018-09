A primary school in County Monaghan has been evacuated after an old mine collapsed.

It's caused a sinkhole to appear in the ground, as well as damaging a nearby GAA pitch and clubhouse.

Drumgossatt National School says it's been forced to close immediately, and has asked parents to collect their children as soon as possible.

The Health and Safety Authority says it's aware of the case, but added that no injuries have been reported to it.