Two of the women who accuse Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting them are calling on a judge to send him to prison.

The comedian's being sentenced over the next two days on charges he drugged and assaulted a former friend.

Around 60 women have come forward with similar allegations - but most of the cases are too old to prosecute.

Chelan Lasha's one of them - she wants to see the maximum sentence imposed:

