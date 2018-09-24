K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Two Blood Donation Drives In Kildare Today.

: 09/24/2018 - 15:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ibts.jpg

Two blood donation drives are taking place in Kildare today.

They are being hosted by the Irish Blood Transfusion Service in Maynooth University, between 11am and 2pm.

A clinic will take place at Scoil Bhride National School, Kilcullen, between 5 O'clock and 8.30pm

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!