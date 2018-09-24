Nite Trax

Gardai Pursuing 225 Lines Of Inquiry In Kerry Babies Investigation.

: 09/24/2018 - 16:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
225 separate lines of inquiry are being actively progressed into the Kerry Babies case - since a cold case review was announced in January.

Today around 20 members of the Gardai began a house to house canvas in Valentia Island which will last a number of days.

Baby John was found dead on White Strand in Cahersiveen in 1984.

Over 9,000 hours have been spent investigating the case since the start of the year and selective DNA sampling is also ongoing.

Gardai are also renewing their appeal to members of the public for information.

 

