Downing Street Insists Theresa May Has The Backing Of Her Cabinet.

: 09/24/2018 - 16:59
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The British Prime Minister Theresa May has been meeting with her top team today to discuss her plans for Brexit. 

Number 10 is insisting the Cabinet backs her, despite stormy talks last week with European leaders. 

It comes as Labour party in the UK appears to be split on whether a fresh referendum on any Brexit deal would include the chance to cancel the whole thing. 

Jeremy Corbyn says he'd back the move - if that's what the party decides at its annual conference in Liverpool.

Political Editor with Channel 4 News Gary Gibbon says Teresa May's position is becoming more and more precarious: 

 

File image: Theresa May.

