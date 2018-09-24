Nite Trax

Trump Expected To Fire Deputy US Attorney General Today.

: 09/24/2018 - 17:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
In the US, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has been summoned to the White House where he is expecting to be fired by President Donald Trump.

NBC reports that he has said he will not resign and that the White House would have to sack him.

Mr Trump himself was in New York for a meeting of the UN General Assembly.

It comes three days after Mr Rosenstein was reported to have suggested the idea of secretly recording Mr Trump last year to expose chaos within the White House.

He was also accused of making critical comments about the US president.

