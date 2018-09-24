Nite Trax

Michael D. Higgins Has Submitted His Nomination Papers For The Presidential Election.

: 09/24/2018 - 17:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
michael_d_higgins_30_08_2013_rollingnews.jpg

President Michael D. Higgins has submitted his nomination papers for the 2018 election.

The papers were submitted by his representative at the Custom House in Dublin this afternoon.

President Higgins will formally launch his campaign on Wednesday.

 

File image: RollingNews.

