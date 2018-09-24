The Night Shift

Reports: Versace Has Been Sold To Michael Kors For €1.5 Billion.

: 09/24/2018 - 17:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
It's reported Italian fashion house Versace is to be sold to Michael Kors for over €1.5 billion. 

Last year, the American brand bought luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo. 

The Versace family still owns 80 percent of its company after selling the other 20 to a private equity group four years ago.

