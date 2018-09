Around 60,000 public servants recruited since the crash are expected to get pay rises of more than 3,000 euro a year under a new plan.

The deal proposed to unions would end the two tier pay system that has been in place for new entrants since 2011.

It is expected to cost 75 million euro over the next two budgets.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe wants unions to vote in favour of the deal:

File image: Paschal Donohoe/Rolling