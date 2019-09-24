Listen: UK Supreme Court Rules Johnson's Prorogation Of Parliament Broke The Lawful.

The UK's highest court has ruled Boris Johnson broke the law by deciding to suspend Parliament for five weeks.

The Supreme Court in London says the shutdown took place in "exceptional circumstances" ahead of Brexit.

It's also found there was "no justification" for the suspension.

President of the Supreme Court, Lady Hale, has announced the unanimous verdict in the last few minutes:

The ruling follows a decision by Scotland's highest court that the suspension was unlawful.

The SNP's Joanna Cherry was involved in that case - and says the British Prime Minister should now step down:

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has told his party's conference that the British Prime Minister has committed an "abuse of power"

File image: Boris Johnson/RollingNews