Listen: RACO Says Members Are Leaving As They Are Being Head-Hunted In The Public Sector.

: 09/24/2019 - 11:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
raco_logo.png

The association representing over 1,000 Defence Forces officers, meeting in Kildare,  claims members are leaving because they're being sought out by other areas of the public sector.

Nearly 600 military personnel have been voluntarily discharged so far this year.

The Defence Forces Chief Of Staff and the Minister for Defence will address staff shortages when they attend the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers conference in Kilashee House Hotel, Naas, today.

RACO members yesterday voted to accept a 10 million euro allowances package, aimed at tackling the retention crisis.

General Secretary, Commandant Conor King, says the public sector is trying to recruit Defence Forces members:

tuesraco12.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

