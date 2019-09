ESB Networks is, from this month, beginning the phased rollout of smart meters, starting with Kildare.

In all, 250,000 meters are being installed between this month,and the end of 2021.

Premises in Kildare, Cork and Laois will be the first to have the new technology installed.

ESB Network says the meters will "enable you to shift some of your consumption to times of the day when electricity is cheaper. Over time the new smart meter will eliminate the need for estimated bills."