Two young men have been arrested in Co Cork after two women were mugged last week.

On Tuesday the 17th, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 60s were attacked, and one had a handbag stolen while out walking in Macroom.

This morning gardaí arrested two men following a search operation in the Macroom area.

They are currently being held in Bandon and Macroom Garda Stations.