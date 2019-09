Taxi fares could increase by 4.5 per cent.

The National Transport Authority is proposing the rise because the cost of operating a taxi has risen by 4 per cent since 2017.

The NTA also plans to make paying by card standard practice in all taxis.

The changes would take effect early next year, but the NTA is looking for feedback from the public on the proposals.

The public consultation is open until the end of next month.



File image: RollingNews