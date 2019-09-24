The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Defence Forces Chief Of Staff Extremely Worried About Retention.

: 09/24/2019 - 12:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Defence Forces Chief Of Staff says he is extremely concerned about the number of personnel who have left service.

558 military personnel have requested to be discharged so far this year, and there are close to 1,000 fewer Defence Forces staff than what's needed for a full-strength force.

Vice Admiral Mark Mellett has given the keynote address to delegates at the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers conference in Naas, Co. Kildare.

RACO members yesterday voted to accept a €10 million allowances package, aimed at tackling the retention crisis, which has seen nearly 600 personnel leave the Defence Forces already this year.

Vice Admiral Mark Mellett also underscored his view, and that of the Defence Minister,  that an affiliation between Defence Forces representative associations and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, creates security concerns.

Vice Admiral Mark Mellett's address, in full:

